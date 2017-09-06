× Diane Keaton to be special guest at Indiana Conference for Women in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Actress and author Diane Keaton will be a special guest at the 2017 Indiana Conference for Women in Indianapolis this fall.

Organizers say the Oscar-winner will share her insight and experience with attendees during the event’s luncheon plenary session.

Keaton will be joined by several keynote speakers, including New York Times bestselling author Gretchen Rubin, former Global CEO of Chanel and author Maureen Chiquet, cofounders of the career site The Muse.com.

The event will take place at the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Doors will open at 6:30 a.m.

Organizers say the nonprofit conference is the largest event dedicated to professional education and development for women in the Midwest.

Click here to learn how to register.