Direct flights from Indianapolis to Paris to begin in May 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis International Airport will soon offer direct flights to Paris.

The nonstop flights from Delta Airlines will begin on May 24, 2018. Travelers will fly from the Indianapolis International Airport to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Gov. Eric Holcomb says the flight will connect Indiana businesses with global markets.

“Indiana’s pro-business reputation continues to grow and spread around the globe, and that’s why securing a direct transatlantic flight is so important,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This flight is a big win for our state’s business community and for Hoosier travelers. I cannot wait to see that first Delta flight take off for Europe in just a few short months.”

Gov. Holcomb was joined by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other Indiana officials for the announcement Wednesday.

The flights will run at least three times a week, with increased frequency during the spring, summer and fall months. This will provide Hoosiers and businesses with better access to more than 100 destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India, including 23 of the top 25 transatlantic markets, via one-stop connections at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Delta’s flights Indianapolis and Paris will be on Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, equipped with 25 fully lie-flat seats in Delta One, 29 seats Delta Comfort+ and 171 seats in the main cabin. Every seat has access to Wi-Fi, free personal in-flight seatback entertainment screens as well as power ports. Complimentary meals and beverages will also be provided in all cabins of service.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority estimates that this new air service could have a $50 million annual impact on Indiana’s economy. Indiana is home to more than 800 foreign-owned businesses, which employ 190,900 Hoosiers. In 2016, more than 8,500 Indiana businesses exported $34.7 billion worth of goods to customers around the world, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.

With a transatlantic flight now secured, the the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) is continuing to work with airlines to explore options for expanding domestic service at Indiana’s regional airports.

“Today’s news is the result of significant efforts on the part of many parties working collaboratively toward one collective goal,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “That goal over time has been to connect IND to every direction of the globe. A nonstop destination into Paris puts travelers — for business and leisure — right in the heart of Europe, with access to hundreds of cities, business economies and some of the greatest attractions in the world.”