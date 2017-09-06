× Domestic violence leads to shooting in Brownsburg- suspect remains on the run from police

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Brownsburg police continue to search tonight for a man they say shot his wife.

The suspect, identified as Ken Bolin, sped away from the family’s home in the 600 block of Alpha Ave. in Brownsburg and remains on the run.

With two kids inside the home to witness the violence, investigators say Bolin shot his wife Tiffany and took off, leaving a 13-year-old boy to call police.

“I think most people thought something like this would eventually happen, but it was just a question of when,” said neighbor Steve Shelton.

Shelton has lived next door to the couple for nearly a decade and says the violence didn’t come as a huge surprise.

“You know there has been things going on for a while, so it’s not like its brand new. I didn’t think he’d go so far as to shoot her, but he obviously did,” said Shelton.

The incident at this home is the second time in recent weeks that investigators say domestic violence has led to a shooting in Brownsburg. Last month police say a man shot his girlfriend and killed another man outside a Home Goods warehouse.

“There’s this cycle of abuse that’s very very common,” said Mary-Margaret Sweeney with the Domestic Violence Network. “It is hard for a victim to break that cycle and have people intervene.”

In both recent shootings the suspects and victims had kids together, Sweeney says those family ties often make it difficult for victims to leave an abusive relationship.

“The data shows someone will try to leave 5 to 7 times and go back and forth before they are done with the relationship,” said Sweeney. “The risk of domestic homicides increases 75 percent when a person leaves because the abuser is angry the relationship ended, so saying just leave without a safety plan is putting the person in more danger.”

Abuse victims can always call 211 to get in touch with an advocate, seek shelter or make a plan to escape the violence relationship.

In this case according to court records, Ken Bolin has twice been charged with domestic battery in Hendricks county, once in 2014 and again earlier this year.

“He was gone for number of months a few years ago and she took him back and everybody told her not to do it. It was a mistake,” said Shelton.

Both kids inside the home were unharmed.

The suspect was last seen taking off on a black Harley Davidson. Police say he is armed and dangerous and recommend anyone that sees him call 911.