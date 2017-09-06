Indianapolis Colts forge new ad campaign focused on community, team’s past and present

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The teaser sparked a brief “Twitter war” among NFL teams last week, but now we have a better idea of what #ColtsForged means.

The Indianapolis Colts took the wraps off their new promotional campaign Wednesday morning with a two-minute ad that debuted online.

All footage from the commercial was shot right in Indiana. It’s supposed to represent the powerful connection the Hoosier community shares with the team.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, vice chair and owner of the Colts, dropped by the FOX59 studio to discuss the campaign.

According to her, the team huddled about two years ago to come up with a long-term marketing strategy. They interviewed season ticket holders, sponsors, community partners, players and coaches to help identify the defining characteristics of Hoosiers and the Indianapolis Colts.

Family, hard work and respect emerged as the main themes.

“We wanted to bring in the Midwestern values, but also I think people tend to think, ‘Oh, the Midwest. It’s a flyover part of the country.’ We really think that’s not true. Our community is our valuable [resource]…it’s the lifeblood,” she said.

Irsay-Gordon also said fans who attend the team’s Sept. 17 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium will get a special #ColtsForged t-shirt.

The ad itself, which debuted online around 8 a.m., features the sights and sounds of Indiana, from Monument Circle to farmland, interspersed with footage of players training and some classic Colts moments.

The ad doesn’t shy away from the franchise’s beginning, showing one of the famous Mayflower moving trucks from when the team left Baltimore for Indianapolis. Sharp-eyed fans will also notice clips of Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne and coach Tony Dungy as the commercial pays tribute to those who forged a winning tradition.

Current players like Andrew Luck, T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Kelly, Donte Moncrief and Frank Gore also make appearances.

What does it take to be #ColtsForged? What does it take to earn respect? The promo tries to answer those questions and concludes with the following thoughts: “After all that, there may just be some folks who just don’t respect you. And you know what? That’s OK. Because they’re about to.”