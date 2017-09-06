Local program empowers young girls

Organizers of a local program are working to empower girls to feel good about who they are and what they can achieve. A Girl's Gift is accepting new registration and even offering scholarships to some girls in our community. An organizer stopped by FOX59 to share the details, along with a participant who explains everything she gains from the program.
