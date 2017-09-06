A former Miss Indiana USA and friend of the show will move on to Mrs. World. Mekayala Eppers was recently crowned Mrs. America.
Mrs. America
-
Mrs. America Pageant
-
VP Pence blasts New York Times report suggesting he’s laying groundwork for 2020 run
-
Body of 74-year-old man found in Raccoon Lake
-
Pokemon Go festival beset by technical issues; attendees to get refunds
-
World War II vet gets high school diploma
-
-
IN Focus: Donnelly, Banks react to Comey, Coats testimony
-
Kushner, Trump Jr., Manafort scheduled to testify before Senate judiciary committee next week
-
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89
-
Trump condemns ‘hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides’ in Charlottesville
-
Florida teens who recorded drowning man will not be charged in his death
-
-
Scott Dixon claims 1st career win at Road America
-
Bail bondsman accused of killing teens claims prosecutors are ‘manufacturing’ case against him
-
Senate confirms Christopher Wray, Trump’s choice for FBI