Overall scores stable on Indiana’s ISTEP exam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Student scores on Indiana’s ISTEP standardized exams remained steady from last year after pass rates tumbled two years ago following an overhaul of the test.

Figures released Wednesday by state education officials show that 51.5 percent of students in grades 3-8 passed both the English and math sections from the exam given last spring. That’s virtually unchanged from the 2016 tests, but still down 2 percentage points from the 2015 exams.

About 65 percent of students passed the English section, while 58.5 percent had passing math scores. Both pass rates were down slightly from last year.

Indiana students are to be taking the ISTEP exam for the final time next spring as the state is switching to a new test named ILEARN for the 2019 exams. Details on the new test are still being worked out.

Full Spring 2017 ISTEP+ results can be found here.