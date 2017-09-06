Police investigating after woman shot multiple times at Brownsburg home

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hendricks County are investigating after a woman was shot early Wednesday morning.

This happened in the 600 block of South Alpha Avenue in Brownsburg. Brownsburg police confirmed a woman was shot multiple times. She was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Police said two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting and were unharmed. They have been relocated and are safe, police said.

This is a developing story.