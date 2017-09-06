RECIPE: Sheet Pan Ham Cheese and Chive Eggs

Sheet Pan Ham Cheese and Chive Eggs

18 large eggs

4 tablespoons milk or half & half

¼ to ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper

1/3 to ½ cup finely chopped chives

1 ½ to 2 cups favorite shredded cheese*

Heat oven to 325°F. Butter a rimmed 18×13-inch baking sheet. Whisk eggs vigorously with milk, salt and pepper in a large glass bowl until thoroughly blended. Add chives and cheese. Pour into buttered pan. Bake until the eggs are just set, about 15 to 18 minutes. Cut into squares or rectangles and serve immediately. Enjoy plain, or use for sandwiches, salads, wraps.

*You can sprinkle cheese on top instead of mixing in if desired. And add 1 to 2 cups of any favorite add-in, like spinach, onion, sausage, bacon, chorizo, etc. to this egg mixture and then bake. Be creative! Adjust cooking time as necessary if using add-ins.

Makes about 6 to 10 servings.

Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD