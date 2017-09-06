RECIPE: Zesty Turkey Taco Filling

Zesty Turkey Taco Filling

1 pound ground turkey

1 can (15 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, drained

¾ cup sweet corn kernels (from drained canned sweet corn or frozen/thawed corn)

1 can (7 oz.) diced green chili peppers, drained

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 drops hot pepper sauce

Desired toppings: shredded lettuce, baby spinach leaves, chopped onion, favorite shredded cheese, tomatillo sauce, salsa, diced avocado

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook ground turkey until browned. Add beans, diced tomatoes, corn, green chilies, chili powder, crushed red pepper and hot pepper sauce. Cook until everything is thoroughly hot. Serve in taco shells, over rice, in flour or corn tortillas, or over baked potatoes. Makes about 5-6 cups taco meat (7-8 servings 2/3 cup each)

Recipe created by culinary dietitian & nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN, CD