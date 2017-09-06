Summer isn’t over but October-like feel continues; Irma roars on, track updated

SECOND SURGE OF COOL THIS MONTH

It is still summer but what a morning. This was the COOLEST night since May 22 (107 days) with low of 47-degrees in Indianapolis. Normal low for October 7th. The month opened with wind and rain along with a high temperature in the upper 60s! Five of the first six days have been below normal.

The high temperature today didn’t reach 70-degrees 68 officially at 1:49 pm – only the 10th time on record that the a September 6th did not reach 70° most recently 2011 (69-degrees).

Temperatures are and will remain below normal for a stretch but after the rain chances this afternoon we will be dry and sunny right through the weekend! A beautiful stretch is coming starting Thursday and lasting into Monday of next week.

We still need rain and with the exception of a few showers this afternoon and evening there are no rain chance again until next week when the remnants of IRMA potentially reach the Ohio Valley – that’s not a sure thing.