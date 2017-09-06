Sunshine and a warm up ahead for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Wednesday afternoon! I'm tracking a few showers and isolated thunderstorms today. There's also more of an October feel in the air with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures this morning fell to the upper 40s for the first time since late May.

There will be a chance of showers or t-storms in the forecast through Wednesday evening before the sky clears out overnight. Temperatures will fall back to the upper 40s.

Thursday will bring a slight rain chance in the afternoon with highs near 70 degrees and west winds around 5 to 15 mph.

The weekend will be fantastic with highs in the mid-70s with sunshine. We'll have to watch what Hurricane Irma does in the coming days because there's a chance the remnants affect Indiana during the middle of next week. --Danielle Dozier