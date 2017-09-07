Autumn-like conditions continue locally, as the tropics remain highly active!

Expect another chilly start out-the-door this morning, be sure to grab a jacket! Mainly clear skies, for most, are expected, some fog and temperatures in the 40’s will greet you for the morning rush. A bright sunrise ahead and a fairly quiet day ahead, as most rain chances should remain isolated and mainly north of Indianapolis for the afternoon hours. Here is your breakdown:

Tropics are busy! We are in the peak of hurricane season and now three hurricanes churn in the tropics and Gulf of Mexico, something that hasn’t happened since 2010. Erma remains the big story, as its track still looks inline with Florida by Sunday morning! Direct landfall strike still remains in question but some impact IS likely with high winds and heavy rain/surf! Obviously expect more updates in the days ahead…