Category 5 hurricane IRMA looms, updated forecast track just in

TROPICAL TRAFFIC JAM

Just in. Hurricane Jose is now the 3rd MAJOR hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season! Boy is it busy in the tropics!

IRMA is the real devil here, sustaining its intensity as it nears the Turks and Caicos islands Thursday evening. The latest storm tracks show a slight shift west and the NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center has made that slight change. Landfall in Florida is still expected this weekend perhaps very early Sunday morning.

The probability of hurricane force winds will climb to 60% by 7 am Sunday in south Florida and conditions will continue to deteriorate through Sunday morning and afternoon.