Criminal motorcycle clubhouse to become neighborhood park

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The former stomping grounds for the Outlaw Motorcycle Club is now being used to help lift up an Indianapolis neighborhood.

“Parks are one of the first community revitalization tools that we use as a city,” said Linda Broadfoot, the director of Indy Parks.

The federal government seized it after charging numerous members of the outlaw motorcycle club for various illegal activities.

Now local government has unveiled its plans to put in playcubes and quad pods, plus more traditional playground equipment like swings.

“I think that’s a lot for a small area, but I think the neighborhood is going to end up loving it,” said Mary Kay Morgan, who lives nearby. “People going back and forth from town on New York Street could stop and take a break there. I would stop and take a break there!”

The hope is that a visible park along a major thoroughfare from downtown through the near east side, will help better connect nearby neighborhoods, improve safety and raise property values.

Morgan was one of many people at tonight’s reveal think that could happen.

“I think that will brighten up the entire area,” said Morgan. “It will be a bright spot in the neighborhood.”

But it was clear many with the Indy Skatepark Advocates group left a bit defeated tonight. They fought for the city to turn the space into a skate park.

They did get a potential consolation prize, a proposed skate park nearby at Willard Park.

Given how much many want to see the Woodruff Place area thrive too, they say that’s good enough for now.

“The parks department has been gracious enough to actually consider a spot that would be great for future use and expanding that park for the skate park community, which is what we’re excited about,” said John Ellison, a representative with ISA. “We understand that they have to come to a common ground.”