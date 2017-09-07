× Early Fall feel but warm up Friday is brief – reinforcing cool for the weekend; Dry spell to worsen

WELL BELOW NORMAL

Summer isn’t over but it certainly has taken a break! This was the first time we’ve had back to back nights below 50-degrees in Indianapolis Since May 8-9th. 46-degrees this morning, the normal low for October 10th!

Afternoon temperatures are topping out below 70-degrees in most locations Thursday – well below the normal of 81. This is the coolest September 7th since 2011’s 64-degree high. Only 7 times on record has a September 7th failed to reach 70-degrees!

The coolest high ever for this date occurred in 1934 only reaching 61-degrees!

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with temperature surging back into the 70s by afternoon. A reinforcing cold front will slip south by Friday evening bringing below normal temperatures through the weekend. The high will reach 78-degrees Friday and cool back to the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Clear to mostly sunny skies are expected through Monday!

NO REAL RAIN THREAT FOR DAYS

Dry conditions will worsen across western and portions of central-southern Indiana. Since July 28th Indianapolis is now -2.54″

below normal in rainfall for the past 43 days. The Drought Mitigation center has 13% of Indiana ABNORMALLY dry. There is no real area-wide rainfall threat for days. The earliest next Tuesday and Wednesday potentially from the remnants of hurricane Irma.