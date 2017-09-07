Fire station aims to prevent firefighter cancer risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The Pike Township Fire Department broke ground on what will be a brand new, state-of-the-art firehouse on Thursday. Incorporated into the design of this new facility will be many ways to help fire fighters lessen their chances of developing cancer, as research has shown firefighters have an increased risk of cancer and cancer-related deaths.

According to a recent CDC study, firefighters were found to have a greater risk of digestive, oral and respiratory cancers. In Pike Township, the number of current and retired firefighters with cancer diagnoses is about ten percent.

Recently, Pike Township put measures into place to lessen their employees’ exposure to two of the biggest carcinogens connected to fighting fires: truck exhaust and burning materials.

Lt. Jim Boros has been a Pike Township firefighter for 11 years. He’s happy his department is now taking steps to minimize his job-related cancer risk.

“You wear…your air pack to make sure you’re not breathing dirty air, but now we’re thinking more about our gear needs to be cleaned and our bays need to be cleaned, so it’s a growing concept,” said Boros.

Chief Rob Saunders say the new fire house will have special a gear room with a ventilation system separated from the rest of the building to keep contaminants on uniforms from building up inside. It will also have tubes to funnel truck exhaust outside of the bay.

The new station will be demolished in about two weeks and it is expected to be finished in about fourteen months.