IFD firefighter injured after falling through porch roof while battling south side house fire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter was injured after responding to a house fire on the near south side early Thursday morning.

According to IFD, the 45-year-old firefighter was on a porch roof removing exterior siding from the second story when the roof gave way, causing him to fall and land on his head.

The firefighter, a 22-year veteran, was taken in serious condition to IU Health Methodist Hospital. He has since stabilized and is alert and talking, IFD said.

IFD crews were called to the home in the 1400 block of Charles Street just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, where they encountered heavy smoke and fire. It took them about 35 minutes to get the fire under control.

The home was vacant. Damage from the fire was estimated at $30,000.