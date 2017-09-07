Indy’s Most Wanted: Con-man accused of stealing thousands from elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A con-man, accused of ripping off an 82-year-old Indianapolis man, remains on the run from police.

The alleged scam took place on Indy’s west side more than three years ago.

Swinging on his front porch in 2014, Marvin Earles got approached by a pretend contractor who offered to reseal his driveway for just $50.

“When my uncle told me he was only gonna do it for $50 I said, ‘Are you sure?’ He said the guy had some extra material and he was gonna do him a favor,” said the victim’s nephew Redford Earles.

Redford says after briefly spraying the driveway with what appeared to be nothing more than spray paint, suspect Benjamin Collins, along with a female partner and a young child, handed his uncle a bill for $4,000 and intimidated the elderly victim until he paid.

“The guy stood over him and kind of demanded the money,” said Redford. “So you know they played him in my opinion and it upset me because I knew something wasn’t right.”

After the scam, Redford tracked the suspect down to a nearby gas station and got a license plate number. That helped prosecutors file charges of fraud and theft against Collins, but the suspect never once showed up to court.

Sadly, Redford’s uncle passed away in 2015 without seeing Collins brought to justice for the con.

“It’s just unfortunate that he died and he never did hear anything new on the case,” said Redford.

“This suspect preys on elderly people in different ways and off he goes. He disappears,” said Sgt. Steve DuBois.

Collins’ last listed address in Indianapolis is at an RV campground on West Washington.

At the time of the crime, Collins was driving a truck with Iowa plates. He also has warrants for his arrest in multiple counties, but officials at Crime Stoppers admit if he stays out of Indiana, he’ll be very difficult to ever track down.

“He’ll go in one area, hit that area and then go to another area and then another area,” said DuBois.

“People like him come to someplace like this, scam old people, make a little money and go back to where they were. That’s why it’s hard to catch them,” said Redford.

Despite the challenge, anyone with information on Benjamin Collins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.