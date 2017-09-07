Local group pushing lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana for veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An organization is pushing lawmakers to allow veterans access to medical marijuana.

“Our backs are against the wall,” explains Jimmy Giordano, an Army veteran.

Jimmy Giordano is a Hoosier Hero. He served in the Army for nearly a decade. After deployments and redeployments, Giordano is home but he’s still fighting.

“All day 24/7, there’s no pause button I can’t turn it off, I’ve learned to live with it literally,” explains Giordano.

In 2009, the V-A diagnosed Giordano with PTSD and he also suffers from chronic pain. The Army veteran was taking pain medication and recently like so many other veterans, Giordano was cut off. Sadly, others turned a different direction taking to the streets to feed their addiction.

“We are losing more veterans each year to overdoses and suicides,” explains Jeff Staker, with Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis.

Some studies show as many as 20% of the nation’s suicides are those who served our country. Jeff Staker is with Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis, a group he formed about a year ago.

“Death ground is where you put an army in a position where they have no alternative but to fight or die trying, well we are in that situation here in Indiana,” explains Staker.

Staker is taking the mission of legalizing medical marijuana to Washington D.C. Next week, Staker along with a group of doctors, veterans and cannabis advocates will hold a forum, trying to convince lawmakers they should allow doctors to prescribe veterans cannabis.

“We’re not all just trying to do this so we can all smoke joints and go be happy somewhere and hide out in the woods,” explains Giordano.

Those opposed to legalizing any form of marijuana argue, marijuana is a gateway drug and could lead to heroin or other substance abuse.

“Just like any other substance any other anything in this world you can think of, in the wrong hands it can be a bad thing,” explains Giordano.

Year after year, attempts to pass any marijuana legislation have failed in Indiana. Hoosier Veterans for Medical Cannabis is prepared to keep fighting.

“There’s a lot of people pushing for this for the right reasons,” explains Giordano.

The forum in Washington D.C. will take place next Wednesday. Last legislative session Indiana lawmakers passed a bill authorizing the use of cannabidiol oil, or CBD oil for patients with epilepsy.

State representative, Jim Lucas plans to introduce a bill to legalize medical marijuana during the next legislative session. He’s the first republican to propose this type of legislation in at least five years.