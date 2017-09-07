Man accused of killing Southport officer requests change of venue for trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man charged with the murder of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan has requested a change of venue in the trial, according to court records.

Jason Brown, 28, is accused of fatally shooting the officer, who was responding to a crash at South Madison Avenue and Maynard Drive on Thursday, July 27.

Lt. Allan was shot 11 times and died from his wounds at Eskenazi Hospital. A uniformed officer and an off-duty deputy returned fire, striking Brown, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Brown’s request to move his trial out of Marion County was filed Thursday, online court records show.

For the change of venue to be granted, Brown’s attorney would have to prove that Brown cannot receive a fair trial due to pretrial coverage, according to our partners at the Indy Star.

Marion County prosecutors are considering the death penalty in Brown’s case. The trial is scheduled to start in October, but will likely be delayed.