RECIPE: Vanilla Bean Me Up Cupcakes

Vanilla Bean Me Up Cupcakes

1 1/4 cups cake flour

1 1/4 cups all purpose flour

2 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tsp pure vanilla bean paste

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 325°F and line a cupcake/muffin pan with cupcake liners. In a medium bowl, whisk together cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Set flour mix aside. In a large bowl beat eggs add sugar and continue to beat,add vanilla and oil and beat until incorporated. Slowly add about half of the flour mixture, mixing until incorporated. Add half of the buttermilk and mix until incorporated.

Repeat with remaining flour and buttermilk. Beat until just combined and smooth, scraping down the sides of the mixing bowl as needed. The batter will be thin. Pour batter into a lined muffin pan (do not overfill–the batter is very light).

Bake for 12 -14 minutes at 325 °F or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let them cool in the pan for around 8-10 minutes and then remove.

Once the cupcakes are cooled to room temp, pipe on the frosting.

Recipe from Nerdy Girl Cupcakes