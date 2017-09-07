× Road renaming ceremony to be held for the Hoosier Heartland

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. –Senator Brandt Hershman, Representative Sally Siegrist and Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Crawfordsville District Deputy Commissioner Shane Spears will join other state and local officials for a road renaming ceremony of the Hoosier Heartland, which will be renamed in Tippecanoe County.

Indiana House Concurrent Resolution 80, which passed both houses during the legislative session earlier this year, urged INDOT to rename a one mile section of the Hoosier Heartland in Tippecanoe County to honor the memory of Mark S. Davis. State Road 25 between the 46 and 47 mile marker will be renamed the “Mark S. Davis Memorial Mile”.

The ceremony will take place Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Heartland Community Church located at 3900 East 300 North Lafayette