The 23-year-old "Safe Sleep Campaign" tells parents to put babies to sleep on their backs. Community Hospital East's Doctor Suyog Kamatkar gives a refresher course on sleep safety.
Safe sleep for baby
-
Unsafe sleeping is top cause for infant mortality rates
-
Pastor’s Unite for Change campaign brings infant mortality resources to community
-
Madison County prosecutor considers charging moms who give birth to drug-dependent babies
-
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl found safe, watching television in nearby garage
-
New signs will show how to properly drop newborn babies off at Indiana safe havens
-
-
Muncie mother arrested on neglect charge a year after 4-month-old daughter’s death
-
Picture shows baby born 11 weeks early in amniotic sac
-
Women who believe Johnson & Johnson baby powder is linked to their cancer turn to local firm
-
Oklahoma man shoots, kills neighbor who was allegedly trying to drown twin babies
-
IMPD locates missing woman
-
-
Baby abandoned by mom in New York survived 3 days outside in plastic bag, police say
-
Coroner says Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea and combination of other factors
-
Indianapolis mom accused of sending toddler abuse videos to father arrested for attempted murder