Simple scan could detect early signs of heart disease, lung cancer

A simple scan can lead to the early detection of heart disease and lung cancer.

The non-invasive scan lasts about 15 minutes. Hendricks Regional Health said early detection of the conditions--two of the top leading causes of death in central Indiana--could mean the difference between life and death.

Dr. Ben Meyer joined FOX59 Morning News to discuss the scans, which cost $49 apiece or $69 for both. Anyone can sign up, and the organization hopes to perform 20,000 scans by 2020.

