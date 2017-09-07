Suspects accused of breaking into two homes, beating and robbing elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUTNAM COUNTY, IND. – Investigators are linking two violent home invasions in two counties, but police are working to track down at least one suspect still on the run right now.

“I have never heard of this before in my 31-years in law enforcement,” said Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton.

Police say 28-year-old Paul Reese Jr. and 31-year-old Charles Maybaum are at the center of two violent home invasion investigations. The first happened in April in Putnam County.

“A group of individuals entered a home in the early morning hours and broke down the door then beat the occupants who were elderly,” said Sheriff Stockton.

FOX59 News spoke with those victims who were held at gun point for more than an hour.

“At that moment in time you pray that they do not shoot you and that they do not leave you for dead,” said Sheriff Stockton.

Just days later police say the two suspects and some accomplices struck again.

“They have to have some intel somewhere because they knew the age of these people,” said Sheriff Stockton.

This time they broke into a 74-year-old man’s home in Owen County and hit the victim over the head with a gun.

“They were targeted. They had items of value and that they were elderly and living alone. The one person lived alone and there are no other people around,” said Sheriff Stockton.

Investigators say Reese, Maybaum, and their crew stole money, guns, and valuables and then took off with the victim’s cars. During the four month investigation, officials found some of the stolen items taken in both home invasions inside of a storage unit and home in Indianapolis.

“We recovered some of the property in Indy. This group we believe committed some crimes in Owen County,” said Sheriff Stockton.

Police believe Reese is the ring leader. He and 28-year-old Justin Cherry were both arrested in connection with the Putnam County robbery. Right now, investigators are still searching for Maybaum and others who should be considered armed and dangerous.

“If they are not caught it is just a matter of time before they will continue this pattern of violence,” said Sheriff Stockton.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is working with the U.S. Marshalls to track Maybaum down. If you have information on the suspects call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.