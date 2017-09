× All lanes of northbound I-69 back open near Cyntheanne Road following accident

UPDATE – As of 5:30 p.m., all lanes of NB I-69 are back open.

The lanes are moving slow, expect delays due to traffic.

Original Story:

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of northbound I-69 are closed northeast of Fishers tonight due to an accident.

The scene is near Cyntheanne Road and mile marker 212.

Expect delays if you’re traveling in that area.