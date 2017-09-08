Army dedicates Pentagon conference room to Hoosier vet that was killed on 9/11

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Army today dedicated a conference room at the Pentagon in memory of Major Stephen V. Long, a Hoosier, who died in the attack on the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

The 40-seat logistics conference room is used by Army logisticians to conduct meetings and to communicate with forces around the world.

The event, held in conjunction with Patriot Day, was hosted by Lieutenant General Aundre F. Piggee, Deputy Chief of Staff, Army Logistics, who called Major Long “a hero way before 9/11.” He added: “with his name on the door, every day we will be reminded why we need to work so hard to be a ready Army.”

In attendance were members of his Gold Star family, former colleagues who served with him and several Army staff members who were at the Pentagon that day.

Major Long, who graduated from Cascade High School in Clayton, Indiana, enlisted in the Army in 1981. He earned a Purple Heart for his bravery in Grenada.

In Desert Shield and Desert Storm, he was part of the 82nd Airborne Division, one of the first units to cross into Iraq.

Long later served in Germany, and in 1998 moved to the Total Army Personnel Command in Alexandria, Virginia, responsible for the assignments of logistics officers.

He was one of the 184 people, and the senior logistician, who died that day during the attack.

Members of the Long family — including his father George Long, Sr. of Martinsville, Indiana, and his widow, Tina Yarrow, of Center, South Carolina, — unveiled the plaque that hangs prominently in the room. The room is located on the first floor of the Pentagon.