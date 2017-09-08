Elderly man, woman pulled from burning car after Jasper County crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-65 near exit 230 Friday afternoon that sent an elderly man and woman to the hospital.

At around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash southbound on I-65. Witnesses told police the vehicle was driving erratically and it appeared the driver was having a medical episode.

The victims were identified as Paul Doman, 80, of Florida and Judy Dawson, 87, also of Florida.

Witnesses further stated the vehicle drove off the ramp at a high rate of speeding, crashing into a fence that borders Lake Holiday Campground.

The vehicle caught on fire as it came to a rest.

Residents at the campground successfully removed Doman and Dawson prior to the vehicle being fully engulfed in flames.

Doman was flown to Christ Advocate in Oak Lawn and Dawson was transported to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee.