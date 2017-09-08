Hoosiers feeling impact of Hurricane Irma, stepping up to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN-- Hoosiers are feeling the impact of Hurricane Irma, while others are stepping up to help and more volunteers are called.

"It's just trees and debris everywhere and power lines down," Indianapolis native resident Bryan Harp said.

He's vacationing in Puerto Rico and was there as Hurricane Irma passed through this week. He said it wasn't as bad as what he expected.

"It wasn't bad, like ten minutes into it is when the streets started flooding," he said.

The storm, however, has already devastated other parts of the Caribbean and has Floridians getting ready for what could head their way.

"Keep the people of St. Augustine and Florida in your thoughts and prayers," Speedway Police Lt. Trent Theobald said.

He was picking his son up from college in Florida Thursday and bringing him home, while police and firefighters worked with the community to prepare.

"Right now the weather is calm, it just seems like any other day, but the town is absolutely crazy," Florida resident Hannah Pauley said.

Meanwhile, there's already a push to get resources and people in Florida, while the efforts to help Texans in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are ongoing.

Heartland Ambulance Service said companies it contracts with through FEMA called them to Florida Thursday, just days after returning from Texas.

"Expecting to be able to check in, get settled, let the storm come through then we'll be getting our assignments to go do treat and transfers and rescues as they send them out," company president Kenneth Jackson said.

The Salvation Army is also asking for volunteers that could be sent to either state.

"This is our largest response disaster to date," Mike Rowland, with the Salvation Army, said.

It said in preparation for the months of recovery ahead its offering courses this month that will allow volunteers to become certified disaster response volunteers. The class information is as follows:

Intro to The Salvation Army Disaster Services (part 1 of intro training track)

Date: September 13, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Location: The Salvation Army EDS Training Facility, 4020 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis IN 46254

Cost: $20 (includes course materials, snacks, and lunch)

Safe from Harm (part 2 of intro training track)

Date: September 13, 2017

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Salvation Army EDS Training Facility, 4020 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis IN 46254

Cost: (included with Intro to The Salvation Army Disaster Services fee)

Intro to The Salvation Army Disaster Services (part 1 of intro training track)

Date: September 21, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Location: The Salvation Army EDS Training Facility, 4020 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis IN 46254

Cost: $20 (includes course materials, snacks, and lunch)

Safe from Harm (part 2 of intro training track)

Date: September 21, 2017

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: The Salvation Army EDS Training Facility, 4020 Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis IN 46254

Cost: (included with Intro to The Salvation Army Disaster Services fee)

Intro to The Salvation Army Disaster Services (part 1 of intro training track)

Date: September 30, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Location: Indiana National Guard Armory, 500 E. Spring St, Bluffton IN 46714

Cost: $20 (includes course materials, snacks, and lunch)

Safe from Harm (part 2 of intro training track)

Date: September 30, 2017

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Indiana National Guard Armory, 500 E. Spring St, Bluffton IN 46714

Cost: (included with Intro to The Salvation Army Disaster Services fee)

ServSafe Handler

Date: September 30, 2017

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Indiana National Guard Armory, 500 E. Spring St, Bluffton IN 46714

Cost: $20 (includes course materials, snacks, and lunch)

For more information on becoming a volunteer click here. The Salvation Army also said financial donations are still needed.