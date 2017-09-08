Hurricane IRMA track shifts, mandatory evacuations in southwest Florida

HURRICANE IRMA

The storm looms as Florida continues to prepare and evacuate Friday evening ahead of the powerful and “catastrophic” category 4 storm. Still churning 350 miles southwest of Miami at 5 pm with sustained winds of 155 mph.

The update track shifts the storm west toward Cuba tonight then turning north Saturday. The storm is expected to cross over the Keys early Sunday making land fall in the far south/southwest tip of the state. There will be fluctuations in intensity – possibly reaching category 5 status again before coming ashore Sunday morning.

Officials are urging residents to leave – especially in the Keys. The national weather service in Key West issued this statement early Friday afternoon.

With the adjustment in the storm track comes the threat of life threatening storm surge. Evacuation are now mandatory as far north into parts Fort Meyers!

Early estimates off our in house computer model shows gusts to 104 mph in Miami and wide-spread power outages.

The 5 pm update shows sustained winds 155 mph with gust to 190 mph. The storm in churning 350 miles southeast of Miami. The storm is to take a turn north late Saturday night then bear-down on the Florida Keys. Fluctuation in intensity are likely.

For more localized information check with the National Hurricane Center through the rest of tonight and the weekend.