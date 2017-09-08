Drivers along I-70 at Indiana/Ohio state line to endure lane restrictions for next two weeks

RICHMOND, Ind. – Starting Friday night at 9 p.m.,contractors will start the restrictions on Interstate 70 West near mile 155 to one lane for up to 13 continuous days for a slide-in bridge construction project at the Ind. 121 (New Paris Pike) overpass. The bridge is located about 1 mile west of the Indiana-Ohio state line between U.S. 40 Exit 156 and State Road 227 Exit 153.

One lane of I-70 West will be shifted to cross the median to the eastbound side of the interstate. Two lanes of I-70 East will be separated from opposing traffic by temporary concrete barriers.

During the 13-day bridge replacement, the existing westbound bridge will be demolished, the new bridge deck – already built-in the median – will be slid laterally into place, the pavement approaches to the bridge will be rebuilt and paved, and two lanes of I-70 West traffic will shift back onto the new westbound bridge.

Traffic During the Bridge Slide

Backups of about 10 miles are expected on I-70 West. Drivers, especially those with local destinations, are urged to plan alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion and minimize backups. Interstate traffic is discouraged from traveling through Richmond. However, additional traffic is expected on routes such as U.S. 40 and U.S. 27.

A signed alternate route will encourage traffic – especially large truck traffic – to bypass road work by going north on Ohio Route 127, west on U.S. 36 and south on U.S. 27 to return to I-70 West. Wide loads will be prohibited from the I-70 work zone because of reduced lane widths of 11 feet and should follow the signed route as a detour.