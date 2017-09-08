Indiana farmer plants Princess Leia corn maze to honor late actress Carrie Fisher

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Tis the season for pumpkin patches, apple orchards, and of course, corn mazes. One farmer in southern Indiana created an extra special corn maze in honor of the late actress Carrie Fisher.

Jeremy Goebel has been designing corn mazes for Goebel Farms for the past 16 years. He says he’s always been a Star Wars fan, and when he started planning the corn maze back in February, he thought it was most appropriate to honor Fisher with a Princess Leia maze.

He planted the corn this past spring with a GPS device, and now the fully mature corn outlines the Star Wars character’s face, signature hairstyle, and upper body.

Goebel tells FOX59 the maze will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting in October, it will also be open Friday and Saturday night, from 7 to 10 p.m. These hours are through Halloween. The cost is $5 for adults; $4 for children 12 and under; and free for children under 3.

Goebel Farms is located at 4745 W Boonville New Harmony Rd , Evansville, IN 47720. They also offer hay rides, a large pumpkin patch, and apple treats like cider slushies.

Below is a gallery of corn mazes Goebel designed in past years.