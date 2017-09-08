× Indianapolis man sentenced to 50 years in prison after 2016 east side murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after he was found guilty for a Sept. 2016 east side murder.

Robert Drake was sentenced on two felony counts, murder and burglary causing serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 6, 2016, IMPD was dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Kealing Ave. in response to a shooting that left a man dead.

Witnesses told police that Drake shot the man and left in a four-door silver vehicle.

He received a jail credit of 473 days for past time served.

The court reportedly advised Drake and his counsel of rights to appeal ruling in future.