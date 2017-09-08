Indy attorney files class action Equifax lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS,Ind.- Hundreds of millions of people are still trying to figure if they have fallen victim in the Equifax data breach and now a local attorney has begun the process of a class-action lawsuit. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office says more than three million Hoosiers could be impacted by this online data breach.

“143 million consumers are victims of this data breach,” said Indianapolis attorney Lynn Toops, “I mean it’s hard to wrap your head around that number.”

Friday, Toops, an attorney with Cohen and Malad, filed a proposal for a class-action lawsuit. She says what is most disturbing is that most people didn’t have a choice when it came to sending over their information to Equifax, as it’s just part of the process for getting credit.

“I want consumers to be able to sleep at night,” said Toops, “I want them to feel safe with their data.”

Equifax is now offering free credit monitoring for a year, something some experts say consumers should seriously consider.

“I would also look at my bank statements and credit card statements and make sure again there’s no unusual activity,” said Rachel Smith, a finance professor at the University of Indianapolis.

She stopped short, however, of telling people to freeze their credit.

“I wouldn’t say, unless you think and you’ve seen some unusual activity, that a credit freeze would be necessary,” said Smith, adding that un-freezing your credit can be a lengthy process.

A non-profit organization aiding those dealing with credit theft is the Identity Theft Resource Center. You can also visit the Federal Trade Commission's website for more information regarding the Equifax data breach and how consumers need to respond.