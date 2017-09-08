INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- You don't have to go all the way to Serbia to celebrate the country's culture. Members of the St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church are hosting their annual Indy Serbian Festival this weekend. Sherman visited the church for a preview.
Indy Serbian Festival preview
-
Sherman previews Indy GreekFest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
-
Hatch Chile Pepper Festival preview
-
Annual street festival back this weekend
-
Annual car show to benefit scholarship foundation
-
Axe throwing comes to Indy
-
-
Sherman previews this year’s Dancing with Our Stars event in Hamilton County
-
Where is Sherman? 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
-
Where is Sherman?: Sudsy Pups Dog Wash
-
100 years of Scout Band
-
2017 Youth Against Violence Peace Festival planned for Saturday
-
-
Online grocery service expands
-
Backstage at Shrek the Musical
-
Sherman previews this year’s Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo