LIVE BLOG: Florida bracing for Hurricane Irma as storm becomes category 5 again

Palm trees lie in the water in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on September 7, 2017.
One of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, the rare Category 5 hurricane churned westward off the northern coast of Puerto Rico early Thursday on a potential collision course with south Florida, where at-risk areas were evacuated. / AFP PHOTO / Ricardo ARDUENGO (Photo credit should read RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images)
MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma regained Category 5 status late Friday as the core of the storm made landfall in Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said.
Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.