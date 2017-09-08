LIVE BLOG: Florida getting ready for Hurricane Irma as storm is downgraded to category 3
MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma was downgraded to Category 3 status Saturday as the core of the storm nears the Florida coastline.
Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
JUST IN: Hurricane #Irma is category 3 as of 11am with 125mph max sustained winds. Moving west at 9mph. #FLwx #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Update: tree damage already on FL Keys from initial outer bands of Hurricane #Irma still well to the southwest @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/9G7zHYlz6w
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 9, 2017
INTF-1 Hazmat Support Team on the road from Georgia to Orlando today. #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/wRNSq0r8p9
— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 9, 2017
LATEST computer model projection of power outages thru Monday night in southern Florida. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xqferqM3Vs
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Winds are beginning to increase in southern Florida ahead of Hurricane #Irma. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9xifcdskgA
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma will strengthen when it moves away from Cuba. This powerful hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Lower #FLKeys. pic.twitter.com/agHDgGKhko
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Meteorologists now say it looks like Irma is inching closer to Tampa:
#Hurricane #Irma city-by-city timing of winds, high tides, surge and rainfall forecasts: https://t.co/WRmmbBEHTJ pic.twitter.com/S5nh3ZF1Yr
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
Outer bands of #HurricaneIrma bringing waves and wind in Biscayne Bay – live w/ @JimCantore in Miami on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/deOkMG1tFE
— Steve Petyerak (@StevePetyerak) September 9, 2017
An important message from @FLGovScott. Every Floridian and visitor should stay safe and prepare for #HurricaneIrma. pic.twitter.com/IQvAn59Gov
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
Here is the latest Keys Tourism Advisory regarding category 4 Hurricane #Irma, as compiled and transmitted by @thefloridakeys. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/5UFCmDOTmZ
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Outer rain bands associated with #Irma moving across the #FLKeys this AM. #Hurricane force gusts possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/FYE8TKsBnq
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma continues to move west/northwest off the coast of Cuba. This storm continues to be extremely dangerous!!! #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/vfF1B1oggE
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
#HurricaneIrma now a category 4 as approaches the coast of Florida. https://t.co/tlquUWzVVD
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) September 9, 2017
Here's a day-by-day look at Hurricane #Irma's path ahead https://t.co/jY0XtDCGuh pic.twitter.com/h9clgiRFJR
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
These devastating images show the destruction Hurricane Irma left as the storm ripped through parts of the Caribbean https://t.co/iLcJzzLo7O pic.twitter.com/84vkzSAeT3
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
NEW AT DIS HOUR: Rain bands beginning to move in to southern Florida ahead of #Irma. Winds gusting to near 40mph at Homestead AFB. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/QIZfGffNMk
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
#Irma, now a Cat 5, continues to churn north of Cuba in the Straits of Florida, This morning may be your last chance to Evacuate!!! #FLKeys pic.twitter.com/1s6wBhsk4f
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: New data shows potential storm surge in #Tampa and St. Pete from #Irma.
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/5fw42TWlt7
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
No storm on record, anywhere on the globe, has maintained winds 185mph or above for as long as #Irma https://t.co/djNDAo1WQ6 pic.twitter.com/CsRBY7gnp6
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
Key Messages for #Hurricane #Irma Advisory 40. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/sKiFe4go5s
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2017
Track & intensity forecasts are updating as we hone in on the path of the Category 5 storm IRMA. Here is the… https://t.co/T7V1A7Gew4
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) September 9, 2017
Track & intensity forecasts are updating as we hone in on the path of the CAT 5 storm. LATEST @NHC_Atlantic #Irma track 11 pm Fri #flwx pic.twitter.com/v9zM1AhEvx
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) September 9, 2017
Even though Irma was downgraded to a category 3 storm mid-Saturday, meteorologists say it will strengthen before making landfall.