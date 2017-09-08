LIVE BLOG: Florida getting ready for Hurricane Irma as storm is upgraded to category 4
MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma is upgraded to Category 4 status early Sunday morning as the core of the storm nears the Florida coastline.
Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.
JUST IN: #HurricaneIrma strengthens back to Category 4 as it approaches the Florida Keys. @adamklotzfnc has the latest. pic.twitter.com/x118y3h0B9
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2017
#Irma now Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 130 mph as it gets closer to the lower Florida Keys, NHC says https://t.co/iN01HM7BXY pic.twitter.com/PgnV8VIs1u
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
NEW INFO: Hurricane force winds extend outward 70-miles from the center of #Irma. Topical force winds extend outward up to 205-miles. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
#BREAKING Irma strengthens back into a Category 4 hurricane as it heads toward Florida Keys
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) September 10, 2017
Hurricane #Irma Advisory 44A: Irma Now a Category 4 Hurricane as it Gets Closer to the Lower Florida Keys. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2017
JUST IN: #Irma has strengthened to a category 4 hurricane with 130mph maximum sustained winds. It's located ~70 miles SSE of Key West. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
.@adamhousley: "Conditions here [on Key Largo, FL] continue to deteriorate." #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/nrUqIN5jyg
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2017
More than 185,000 people without power in Florida. #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/zTuulARfQA pic.twitter.com/SQ5RKYJec5
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2017
.@joelwaldmanfox gives an update on the conditions in Miami. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/SfjeSGk2V5
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2017
Storm surge is "often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane," says the NHC. Here's why https://t.co/JfeqJMJGLo pic.twitter.com/l0iMLDw8U9
— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
Florida zoos, theme parks, animal rescue centers brace for Hurricane Irma's arrival. https://t.co/Xm5iGSTS2B
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
.@FLGovScott: "There is a serious threat of storm surge along the entire west coast of Florida." pic.twitter.com/bCGuBXr0fX
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2017
Hurricane force wind gusts at Key West. #FLwx #Irma https://t.co/fguHK5dgVh
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
1am update from @NHC_Atlantic keeps #Irma at Category 3 hurricane with 120mph max sustained winds. Baca Key, FL reported 74mph gust. #FLwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: Hurricane Irma's center shifts west to gain more strength, aims for St. Petersburg, not Tampa
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Florida until 12 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/EYCV3xZB6g
— NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) September 10, 2017
BREAKING: More than 170K homes and businesses without power in Florida as Irma, with winds of 120 mph (190 kph), closes in
— The Associated Press (@AP) September 10, 2017
STORM PICS: Hurricane Irma lashes Cuba https://t.co/s8sfj5ml74 pic.twitter.com/zloyUZuyov
— FOX59 News (@FOX59) September 10, 2017
First post of the day – #Irma shows up on #KeyWest radar. Leaving Cuba, nearing the Keys. pic.twitter.com/xTVxf7fOXL
— Danielle Dozier (@DanielleDozier) September 10, 2017
UPDATED *potential* storm surge in Fort Myers from #Irma would be catastrophic.
Red: >9ft
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/xNMAyczV6Z
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Reminder that $1 from every playoff ticket will be donated to @RedCross to help those affected by the Hurricanes
🎟 https://t.co/lI6MFlZdDM% pic.twitter.com/ZzUO8QxdqY
— Indianapolis Indians (@indyindians) September 9, 2017
Sailboats broke free and floating away !! I hope no one was in those sailboats. #KeyWest #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/8PE6Zg4dCx
— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 9, 2017
Tropical Storm Conditions are beginning to reach the Florida Keys. Update Statement on Hurricane #Irma: https://t.co/VoxI7IoUxI
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma's winds are at 125 MPH. Per @NHC_Atlantic guidance, expecting a northward shift to storm motion and strengthening. #GOES16 pic.twitter.com/gV4eltUgLx
— NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017
It's is going to be a windy, stormy Sunday with major flooding in Florida. #inwx @CBS4Indy @WJJK1045 @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/g0B7wWQFhc
— Chris Wright (@ChrisWrightWx) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: New POTENTIAL storm surge in #Tampa and Tampa Bay area from #Irma.
Red: >9ft
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/UauZL3tqFO
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Even though Irma was downgraded to a category 3 storm mid-Saturday, meteorologists say it will strengthen before making landfall.
Hurricane #Irma will likely strengthen into a powerful, category 4 hurricane, before reaching the Lower #FLKeys Sunday morning. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/PPCJ3EJu4d
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: Hurricane #Irma is category 3 as of 11am with 125mph max sustained winds. Moving west at 9mph. #FLwx #INwx
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Update: tree damage already on FL Keys from initial outer bands of Hurricane #Irma still well to the southwest @breakingweather pic.twitter.com/9G7zHYlz6w
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) September 9, 2017
INTF-1 Hazmat Support Team on the road from Georgia to Orlando today. #HurrcaneIrma pic.twitter.com/wRNSq0r8p9
— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) September 9, 2017
LATEST computer model projection of power outages thru Monday night in southern Florida. #Irma #FLwx pic.twitter.com/xqferqM3Vs
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Winds are beginning to increase in southern Florida ahead of Hurricane #Irma. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/9xifcdskgA
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma will strengthen when it moves away from Cuba. This powerful hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Lower #FLKeys. pic.twitter.com/agHDgGKhko
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Meteorologists now say it looks like Irma is inching closer to Tampa:
#Hurricane #Irma city-by-city timing of winds, high tides, surge and rainfall forecasts: https://t.co/WRmmbBEHTJ pic.twitter.com/S5nh3ZF1Yr
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Outer bands of #HurricaneIrma bringing waves and wind in Biscayne Bay – live w/ @JimCantore in Miami on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/deOkMG1tFE
— Steve Petyerak (@StevePetyerak) September 9, 2017
An important message from @FLGovScott. Every Floridian and visitor should stay safe and prepare for #HurricaneIrma. pic.twitter.com/IQvAn59Gov
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 9, 2017
Here is the latest Keys Tourism Advisory regarding category 4 Hurricane #Irma, as compiled and transmitted by @thefloridakeys. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/5UFCmDOTmZ
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Outer rain bands associated with #Irma moving across the #FLKeys this AM. #Hurricane force gusts possible. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/FYE8TKsBnq
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
Hurricane #Irma continues to move west/northwest off the coast of Cuba. This storm continues to be extremely dangerous!!! #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/vfF1B1oggE
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
#HurricaneIrma now a category 4 as approaches the coast of Florida. https://t.co/tlquUWzVVD
— Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) September 9, 2017
Here's a day-by-day look at Hurricane #Irma's path ahead https://t.co/jY0XtDCGuh pic.twitter.com/h9clgiRFJR
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
These devastating images show the destruction Hurricane Irma left as the storm ripped through parts of the Caribbean https://t.co/iLcJzzLo7O pic.twitter.com/84vkzSAeT3
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
NEW AT DIS HOUR: Rain bands beginning to move in to southern Florida ahead of #Irma. Winds gusting to near 40mph at Homestead AFB. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/QIZfGffNMk
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
#Irma, now a Cat 5, continues to churn north of Cuba in the Straits of Florida, This morning may be your last chance to Evacuate!!! #FLKeys pic.twitter.com/1s6wBhsk4f
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 9, 2017
JUST IN: New data shows potential storm surge in #Tampa and St. Pete from #Irma.
Orange: >6ft
Yellow: >3ft
Blue: >1ft#FLwx pic.twitter.com/5fw42TWlt7
— John Dissauer (@johndissauer) September 9, 2017
No storm on record, anywhere on the globe, has maintained winds 185mph or above for as long as #Irma https://t.co/djNDAo1WQ6 pic.twitter.com/CsRBY7gnp6
— CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2017
Key Messages for #Hurricane #Irma Advisory 40. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/sKiFe4go5s
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2017
Track & intensity forecasts are updating as we hone in on the path of the Category 5 storm IRMA. Here is the… https://t.co/T7V1A7Gew4
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) September 9, 2017
Track & intensity forecasts are updating as we hone in on the path of the CAT 5 storm. LATEST @NHC_Atlantic #Irma track 11 pm Fri #flwx pic.twitter.com/v9zM1AhEvx
— Brian Wilkes (@BrianWilkes59wx) September 9, 2017