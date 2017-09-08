× LIVE BLOG: Florida getting ready for Hurricane Irma as storm is upgraded to category 4

MIAMI, Fl. – Hurricane Irma is upgraded to Category 4 status early Sunday morning as the core of the storm nears the Florida coastline.

Irma is expected to have sustained winds of 160 mph by the time it slams into the Florida Keys on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the latest updates and news surrounding Hurricane Irma.