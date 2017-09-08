Police: Santa Claus man arrested for making Molotov Cocktail, firing arrow through bedroom

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. – Police arrested a Santa Claus man Friday for intimidation after homeowners returned home to find a Molotov Cocktail allegedly burning in their front yard.

Eric Braun, 21, was arrested after an investigation by Indiana State Police and Spencer County Sheriff’s Department.

They learned that the couple living at the home allegedly received threats linked back to Braun’s cell phone on Monday.

Police were also called to the home prior four hours before the 911 called was received at 1 a.m. Friday after the couple told them an arrow was fired through their bedroom window.

ISP gained permission to search Braun’s property Friday just 12 p.m. Troopers found an empty bottle of ginger beer on the ground with burnt residue on the bottle with a t-shirt lying next to it as a wick.

Additionally, during the search of the residence and a subsequently executed search warrant on Braun’s Toyota Corolla, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.

Troopers also found arrows that matched the exact type fired through the bedroom window early Friday morning.

Braun was placed into custody without incident and transported to the Spencer County Jail.