× Section of I-65 South to close this weekend for improvements near the Indiana / Kentucky state line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Department says a section of Interstate 65 South in Louisville will be closed starting this weekend for safety improvements and maintenance.

A statement from the agency says about 6 miles of the roadway will be closed, from I-64 to I-264. The closure will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last through 5 a.m. Monday.

Officials say work crews will install a high-friction surface treatment to improve skid resistance and reduce crashes and they will replace asphalt pavement joints on bridges.

Motorists traveling to the area from southern Indiana will be detoured to I-64 West and I-264 East, where they can reconnect with I-65 South.

The agency says I-65 North is tentatively scheduled for closure to begin October 20-23 later this year.