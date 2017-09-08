Sunshine and great weather for Indiana, as Irma edges closer to Florida!

Another great, cool start today, marking our third straight 40° morning in a row! Autumn feel remains, while temperatures continue to hold below average through the weekend. Ample sunshine will make it perfect for anything and everything outdoors tonight, Saturday and Sunday! Enjoy…

All eyes continue on Irma and its track, as it moves closer to Florida at this hour! Over the past 24 hours, subtle changes have come on the track of Irma and I still expect to see more movement on where this will make landfall exactly in Florida, but landfall in Florida looks likely and the impact will be great in some areas. Hurricane warnings and watches are now in place and evacuations continue…