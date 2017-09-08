Tipton Narcotics Team arrests six people on drug charges in one of the areas largest busts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, INDIANA – A string of drug busts in Tipton County leads to a half dozen arrests.

“We have identified some major drug distributors here in Tipton and Tipton County,” said Tipton Police Officer Brad Robins.

All six men are now behind bars at the Tipton County Jail, accused of dealing drugs.

“Meth, heroin, cocaine…we want to make sure we keep that out of Tipton,” said Officer Robins.

29-year-old Josh Williams, 25-year-old Dylan Tolle, 28-year-old Cory Uhrlaub, 32-year-old Shawnric Lewis, 17-year-old Tylor Leyk, and 35-year-old Wesley Everling all face felony charges. The charges include possession of meth, possession of a drug lab, and dealing meth, heroin, and marijuana.

“They are all acquaintances…they all know each other and work with the same crew,” said Officer Robins.

The newly formed Tipton Narcotics Team made up of officers with the Tipton Police Department and Deputies with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department served three search warrants in the area. Other law enforcement officers provided backup on the sweep.

“We did find five meth labs and we got those cleaned up and confiscated,” said Officer Robins.

Inside of each home, the taskforce says it found drugs ready to be sold.

“There is a bunch of crystal like substances that look like meth but it does not test positive for meth. That means that it is synthetic meth of some sort,” said Officer Robins.

Officials say the suspects were not just making their own substances but also picking up illegal drugs from Indianapolis, Kokomo, Anderson, and Elwood then distributing the drugs throughout Tipton County.

“Adderall, hydrocodone, Xanax, you name it. We probably have over 100 prescription pills packaged for sale and ready to be distributed,” said Officer Robins.

The taskforce formed to fight back against the ongoing and growing drug issue in the area.

“Other counties are seeing bigger problems, but it is starting to creep towards us,” said Officer Robins.

TNT is warning other dealers that they could be next.

“Look out…we are coming for you. Our mission is to arrest you and bring you to justice and get you to stop distributing,” said Officer Robins.

If you have any information on illegal drug activity in the Tipton County area call the taskforce at 765-675-0788.