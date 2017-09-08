Week Four Prep Football Preview: highly ranked MIC teams meet

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It certainly feels more like October, but week four in the high school football season heats up with more mighty MIC match-ups.

The best conference in the state features the top four ranked teams facing off against each other. Number one Ben Davis at 3-0 heads to the south side to battle fourth-ranked Center Grove where the Giants hope to avenge a bad loss to the Trojans last November in semi-state play. Coach Mike Kirschner believes his team has the talent to even the score this fall and deliver C-G a second loss on the young season.

The other monumental MIC meeting pits number two Warren Central and head coach Jayson West facing unbeaten and third-ranked Lawrence Central, a team West took to the state title a few seasons ago. A win for the Bears makes them a legitimate conference championship contender.

Up in Hamilton County, it’s the Mudsock Game battle between a pair of disappointing teams. HSE and Fishers are both 1-2, but a victory tonight could give the victor a big boost as the season continues.

In 5A, top ranked and unbeaten Roncalli battles Plainfield, while 5th ranked Cathedral meets rival Chatard in the first game for the Irish inside the state. Rick Streiff’s crew stands 0-3 after losing close games in Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio to open the new campaign. Bishop Chatard is off to a nice 2-1 start under new head coach Rob Doyle following the retirement of longtime bench boss Vince Lorenzano.

Elsewhere, 3-0 Cardinal Ritter plays host to Speedway, as the Raiders continue their climb in a new class. 3-0 Scecina faces 2-1 Beech Grove in 2A.

Two other games of interest include a pair of heated rivalries. The Monroe County classic between Bloomington North and Bloomington South, both schools at 1-2 and Brownsburg visits Avon in what should be a high-scoring affair.