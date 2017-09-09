13-year-old boy fatally shot outside Long John Silvers in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young boy was fatally shot outside a Long John Silvers on the north side of Indianapolis Saturday night. According to a police report he was 13 years old.

IMPD was dispatched to the shooting in the 6000 block of E. 82nd St. just after 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the restaurant’s parking lot. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

AMC Castleton Square 14 was put on lockdown following the shooting.

The boy’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).