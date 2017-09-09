4-month-old, 9-year-old injured after car crashes into building on I.U. campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Early Sunday morning, officers from the Indiana University Police Department responded to reports of a car crashing into a building on the I.U. campus. A 4-year-old, a 9-year-old, and the 39-year-old female driver were transported to the hospital.

This happened at 1:46 a.m. on the north end of campus.

Authorities say a single vehicle crashed into a building on the 1200 block of east Mattlock Road. The building is actively used by the I.U. Marching 100. The band plays at university football games.

After responding to the scene, the female driver and the two juvenile passengers were taken to Bloomington hospital for their injuries.

Their current conditions are unknown.

I.U.P.D says the incident is currently under investigation, and they are working to determine how and why the car went off the road and crashed into the building.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.