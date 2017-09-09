Beautiful weekend in Indiana as Irma moves toward Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Saturday morning! We are off to a gorgeous start with a lot of sunshine! The sunshine and dry conditions stick with us through the weekend under the influence of high pressure.

It will be a bit breezy this afternoon as high temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

High pressure remains the dominant feature of our weather for the upcoming week. The remnants of hurricane Irma will increase cloud cover and bring a few showers to the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Irma is still a category 4 hurricane with 130 mph winds. It has weakened a little bit as it rides along Cuba's northern coast, but it is expected to restrengthen as it moves back over the warm waters.

Irma's current track takes it up the west coast of Florida through Tampa Bay. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for most of the peninsula. Right now the storm moves over the Keys tonight and through Tampa Bay Sunday night.

Storm surge and winds over 100 mph will create life threatening conditions into Monday afternoon. Heavy rain of 8-15" is also possible through out the entire state.

Regardless of Irma's exact path, all of Florida will feel the storm's impact. I am hoping all Floridians and everyone impacted by Irma stays safe.