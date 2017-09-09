Hoosiers Helping Houston: Media outlets team up with city leaders to help with Harvey relief efforts

Colts add Adam Redmond to active roster, waive Matt Jones

Posted 5:19 PM, September 9, 2017

Matt Jones #31 of the Washington Redskins runs with two footballs as he warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 23, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A day before they open the season, the Indianapolis Colts rearranged their roster.

The team elevated offensive lineman Adam Redmond to the active roster from the practice squad and waived running back Matt Jones. The Colts had claimed Jones off waivers from Washington last weekend.

The personnel move was necessitated by injuries along the offensive line, most notably at center.

Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted rookie and Warren Central High School product, will start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. That’s a result of Ryan Kelly breaking a bone in his left foot during training camp.

Complicating matters this week was Ian Silberman, another waiver-wire acquisition last weekend, missing the week of practice with a lumbar injury. He might have been Bond’s backup.

Before adding Redmond to the active roster, the only healthy linemen were Joe Haeg and Le’Raven Clark, and neither is a center.