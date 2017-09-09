Greenwood hospital closure to cut 86 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Eighty-six people will lose their jobs when Kindred Hospital Indianapolis South closes its doors.

The Indianapolis Business journal reports that the Greenwood hospital is shutting down for a remodel and will reopen early next year with new ownership.

Among those who will be out of work are 21 registered nurses and 20 respiratory therapists. The hospital’s owners notified the state of the coming layoffs in a notice sent Friday to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Transitional Hospitals Corp. of Indiana Inc., which does business as Kindred, said the employees will lose their jobs during a 14-day period beginning Nov. 7. The separations are expected to be permanent.

The hospital_which offers specialized care to patients after strokes, amputations and other serious conditions_has racked up financial losses in recent years.

___

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com