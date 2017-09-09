Hoosier donations exceed expectations for storm relief in Texas and Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers came through in a big way to help those affected by hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

At least 12 semi-trucks full of supplies will be sent to victims of both Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Businesses, faith-based and community leaders and all Indianapolis media outlets are working together to gather supplies for victims with the “Hoosiers Helping Houston” initiative. But the effort is about more than Hurricane Harvey—the supplies will also go to help those affected by Hurricane Irma as it bears down on Florida.

Drop-off locations ran from Thursday through Saturday evening.

Bottled water, packaged snacks, juice, baby wipes and diapers will be distributed in the coming days.